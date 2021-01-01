iLive 3.5mm Wired Gaming Headphone with Microphone, Over-Ear, IAHG39B, Black

Our iLive gaming stereo headphones are universally compatible (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, etc.) and offer the best that gaming can offer. Comfortable ear pads and an adjustable headband make these a dream for your longest gaming sessions while the built-in mic, 7.2ft cord, and in-line controls (mute, volume) meet all of your gaming needs. A USB plug for LEDs adds a touch of fun while you destroy your enemies and becoming a gaming champion. These headphones feature a fun black and blue color combination.