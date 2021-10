Fonus universal over-the-head hands-free wired mono headset with 3.5mm jack and boom mic. Comfortable for long time wearing, 3.5 mm mono headphone with microphone boom, on/off button. Fits either ear comfortably. Clear communication on both ends. The adjustable headband offers a secure fit without sacrificing comfort. Adjustable fillet for different head sizes. High sensitivity on microphone and driver for clear communication.