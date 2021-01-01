Wired Headset Mono Handsfree Headphone 3.5mm Earphone Boom Microphone Single Earbud [Black] for Verizon Motorola Droid Turbo - Verizon Motorola.

Fonus Universal Over-the-Head Hands-Free WIRED MONO Headset with 3.5mm Jack and Boom Mic. Comfortable for long time wearing, 3.5 mm Mono Headphone with Microphone Boom, On/Off button. Fits either ear comfortably. Clear communication on both ends. Compatible with ALL iPod, iPad, Tablet iPhone, MP3, Phones and audio devices with a standard 3.5mm headset jack. The adjustable headband offers a secure fit without sacrificing comfort. Adjustable fillet for different head sizes. High sensitivity on microphone and driver for clear communication. Comes in Bulk Packaging (Non-Retail Package).