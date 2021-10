A comfortable all-day, go to bra for everyday wear. A wire free bra with the support of a wired style, this molded cup side clasping styles is super soft with a s flattering and comfortable fit. This bra also features a molded cup technology with a light padding and ultra-soft outer body fabric. Adjust fit of back band with side clasping hook and eyes on both sides for a more customized fit. Shoulder straps can also be adjusted and latched into preferred settings at the top of the back band.