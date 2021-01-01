Wireless Charger 4 in 1 QiCertified Fast Charging Station Compatible Apple Watch Airpods Pro iPhone 121111proXXSXRXs Max88 Plus Wireless Charging.

Fast Wireless ChargerWireless charger compatible with Apple watch and cellphone wirelessly with fast charging at the same time. QC2.0/ 3.0 power adapter or other 10W support adapter is need for fast charging. (Adapter is not included) Widely Compatible7.5W fast charging compatible with iPhone 11/11PRO/11PRO MAX/8/8 plus/XS MAX/XR/XS/X. 10W fast charging compatible with Qi-enabled Android cell phone. 2W fast charging compatible with apple watch Series 5/4/3/2/1. Dock charging compatible for Airpods 1/2/Pro and the pencil charging dock compatible with 1st generation Apple Pencil. Adjustable Support Angle Metal support with magnetism to adjust the angle of support according to your needs. Qi Certified and Safe The charger station uses the most advanced automatic control technology. Built-in safeguards against overcharge, overcurrent and overvoltage protection, temperature control, foreign object detection. Guards your device battery against overcharge damage. 2