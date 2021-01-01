Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones HD Stereo Sound Earbuds, in-Ear Headset 30H Playtime with Charging Case, Bluetooth Earbuds Built-in Mic.

Best Quality Guranteed. Premium Sound Quality: With advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology, your earbuds offer fast and stable connections. Enjoy superior sound quality and crystal clear phone calls with low power consumption and no latency. One Step Pairing: When you take your earbuds out of the case and put them in your ears, they automatically connect to your smartphone. No extra operation is needed, you can also use either earbud independently when working from home. 30 Hours of Battery Life: Bluetooth earbuds give you 4-5 hours of playback time on one single charge. With our 500mAh portable charging case, you can charge your earbuds for another 5 times giving you a total 30 hours battery life. One Button Control: Our multi-functional control button makes operating your earphones easy. You can effortlessly skip to next/previous track, or receive/reject calls. Ergonomic Design: Lightweight and ergonomic, our wireless earbuds fit securely in your ear