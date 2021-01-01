Wireless Earbuds, IPX7 Waterproof in-Ear Earbuds with Dual Microphones, Immersive Bass Sound, 42H Play Time, CVC 8.0 Noise Cancellation, Touch.

42 + 7 Hours Playtime & USB-C Quick Charge: Each earbud has a 60mA battery, offer 7-8 hours of music and calls on per full charge, while the charging case extends that to 42 hours (800mA provide extra 6 time full charge). USB-C Quick Charge fully charges the charging case in 90 minutes. Powerful Bass, Richer Details: PEEK + PU dynamic driver for Hi-Fi Stereo Sound to deliver high fidelity sound clearer than CD quality, composite diaphragms, premium audio codec, and sound system toning operated by professional acoustic engineers provide richer bass. Ultra-light Size and Comfort Wearing: This is a thoughtful earbuds that can perfectly fit well with different size of ears (three Ear-Tips (S/M/L), no-worry about your small ear can't find a suitable earbuds from now on, weighs only 4.2g (half of others earbuds on the market) per earbud would be no fatigue even if worn for a long time. Switchable Dual Mode and Mono Mode: 95% of the true wireless earbuds on the market