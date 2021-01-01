Beats by Dre Wireless Headphones Red - Red Beats Studio3 Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones

Red Beats Studio3 Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones. Tune everything out but the music when you slip on these cushioned earphones designed with adaptive noise-reducing technology that audiophiles are sure to admire.FeaturesPure Adaptive Noise Canceling actively blocks external noiseReal-time audio calibration preserves a premium listening experienceApple W1 chip for Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity and battery efficiencyFast Fuel feature allows a 10-minute charge to provide 3 hours of playback timeOn-ear controls allow you to take calls, control music and activate SiriProduct DetailsIncludes wireless headphones, carrying case, quick-start guide and universal USB charging cable7.2'' W x 7.2'' H x 3.5'' DCharge time: 2 hoursUsage per charge: up to 22 hoursPure adaptive noise cancelingImported