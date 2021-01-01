Wireless Headphones Bluetooth LED Light Up 7 Color Blinking Cat Ear Over EarOn Ear Safe Foldable Headset Stero with Microphone for.

Cute Cat Ear Headphones Bluetooth, Colorful Flashing Light: Featuring adorable cat ears, this Bluetooth headphones is cute. The glowing LED lights bring out 7 colors, blink and change colors with the music rhythm. 4 lighting modes are switchable. All these features add more fun when you are enjoying music, videos or movies on your cellphone. With the headphones on, you are the focus of everyone's attention at the party. Professional Wireless Headphones with Stereo HD Sound: The over-ear headphones are equipped with 40 mm Neodymium speakers, give you crisp, immersive and high fidelity sound. You can enjoy your music better with our earphones. Control buttons on earmuffs make it easy to use. The built-in microphone of the Bluetooth earphones allows you to make clear hands-free calls. Foldable Headband & Soft Cushioned Earpads: The headband is adjustable and easily fits the heads of individuals over ten years old. Foldable design and swiveling e