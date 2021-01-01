Shou Wireless Headphones Pink - Pink Macaron TWS Wireless Wireless Earbuds & Oval Case

Pink Macaron TWS Wireless Wireless Earbuds & Oval Case. Enjoy your favorite tunes without wires getting in the way thanks to these wireless-enabled earbuds. A handy charging case lets you keep extra power close at hand for when they run out. Includes earbuds, three pairs of earmuffs (small, medium and large), USB cable and user manual and charging case (11 pieces total)2.66'' W x 1.25'' H x 1.81'' DWireless range: 39.37' to 49.21'Charging case capacity: 400 mAhCharging time: 1-1.5 hoursCall/play time: 3-4 hoursInput: Bluetooth 5.0Imported