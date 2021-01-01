Wireless Headphones Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones 50 with Mic Quick Charge 30 Hours Playtime Deep Bass Protein Earpads HiFi Stereo Foldable Headset.

Impressive Sound 1.57 Dual large-aperture driver offer high quality sound, include strong bass, clear sound and crisp highs. Adopt latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology ensure high fidelity, lowpowerand voice transmission without delay. The coveredear pads design to isolating noise, let you enjoy the immersive music. Quick Charge & 30H Play Time A short 10-min charge supports 3 hours of playtime; up to 30 hours of playtime with a full charge. You can enjoy your long journey without worry about power off of headphones. Deep Bass Function Push the BASS button to enhance all your low-end frequencies for exceptional bass, yet maintain vocal clarity. Comfortable and Variable With its around-ear design and deep, Protein Earpad, it is comfortable to wear. With its adjustable headband, 90rotatable ear cups, you can find the desired angle you like to fit in and enjoy long listening sessions in total luxury. Headphones are foldable and easy to carr