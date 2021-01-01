Wish In The Bottle Wish Maker Necklace

Make a beautiful wish. and see it come true! Let the Wish In The Bottle touch your heart and let it hear your heartbeat. next thing you know, winds of courage start to draw you towards the direction of your delicate wish where it finally meets you and comes true foryou! The dandelion flowers in the bottle should not to be looked at as weed as it's your heart's a wish waiting to come true, such is the wonder andmagic of the Wish Maker Necklace. Just close your eyes, hold Wish In The Bottle close and make a wish! We wish that the wish you wish tonight, comes true soon. Details: The Dandelion flowers in the bottles are real and as unique as the wish in your heart. The necklace is made of Brass. It measures 18 inches with 2 inchextender chain. The bottle is made of glass and it measures 1 inch Long. It comes in a Gift Pouch for gift giving and safe keeping. Great inspirational gift for friends and family.