Wishful Drinking Premium T-Shirt

It's all about mindset! it sounds so easy but there is a lot of hard work and patience necessary to keep a sane mind. Happiness and positivity can be so powerful when handled correctly. UBU. Be happy. Funny design by None Better Designs. Perfect gift for anyone that loves to be sarcastic or funny or just a funny gag gift. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.