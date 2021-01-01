Ardell Wispies False Eyelashes, 5 pairs

Lashes, Wispies, Blister Pack 5 PR The original feathered lash with Invisiband. Further information included. Please recycle packaging. Join our beauty network. To remove, gently peel off lash strip starting at outer corner. Remove used adhesive from band and place lashes back on tray for reuse. Easy 3-Step Application. 1. Check Fit: Align band with natural lash line to check fit. Trim excess if necessary. 2. Apply Adhesive: Apply a thin line of adhesive along band. Wait 30 seconds to set. 3. Apply Lashes: Secure lash band by pressing onto lash line. Caution: Use only as directed. Keep out of reach of children. For external use only. 5 pairs Los Angeles, CA 90040