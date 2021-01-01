Ardell Wispies False Eyelashes - 5pr

If you're looking to add a bit of glam to your peepers, the Ardell Eyelash Wispies Multipack Black 5pr is the ultimate way to go. These fluttery false eyelashes pump up the volume on your existing lashes for a dramatic, bold look you'll never want to take off. Easily applied with Ardell-brand adhesive for beautiful results. Contains 5 pairs of temporary, reusable lashes. Adhesive not included. 1. Align the lash band with your natural lash line to check the fit. Trim the outer end if required. 2. Apply a thin line of lash adhesive to the lash band and wait for 30 seconds until the adhesive bes tacky. 3. Place the lash band as close to your natural lash line as possible and gently press down to secure. To remove, simply peel off the lash from the outer edge and carefully remove adhesive from the band to reuse.