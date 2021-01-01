Eylure Wispy Light No. 117 False Eyelashes - 12pr

Enhance your natural beauty with Eylure's Texture lashes in style No. 117. Featuring a long, angled style with a twisty, messed up finish, the 117 Texture lashes offer unexpected levels of texture, length, and thickness that enhance the natural beauty of your eyes. These popular wispy false lashes are classic enough for everyday use and suitable for all eye shapes and occasions. Enjoy the ultra lightweight feel and thin and flexible build that makes application and removal a breeze. To use, remove the Eylure Texture Lashes from the tray and line it with the eye to make sure it aligns properly. Apply a thin layer of glue to the lash band. Using the center of the eye as a guide, apply the lash just above natural eyelashes, making sure there's no noticeable gap between false eyelashes and natural lash. When in place, press the lash down lightly, allow 30-second drying time, and enjoy your amazing new look! For best results, apply Eylure Texture Lashes with a pair of tweezers for easy handling and smudge-free results.