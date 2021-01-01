IT Cosmetics Wistful Pillow Lips Matte Lipstick & Je Ne Sais Quoi Set What It Is This set combines a lightweight lip-softening serum with a comfortable, non-drying, lasting lip color. What You Get .057 fl. oz. Je Ne Sais Quoi Lip Serum - Your Perfect Pink .13 oz. Pillow Lips Matte Cream Lipstick - Wistful What It Does Je Ne Sais Quoi Lip Serum The intensely moisturizing benefits of your best-selling Je Ne Sais Quoi Lip Treatment balm-in a lightweight lip-softening serum Starts its life as your hydrating lip treatment, and is infused with pure color pigments that flush to your perfect pink Paraben free and formulated with nourishing butters and oils, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and peptides Pillow Lips Matte Cream Lipstick Collagen-infused, moisturizing lipstick delivers high-pigment lip color and minimizes the look of lip lines Long-lasting formula leaves lips feeling soft, supple and smooth and looking fuller and plumper Paraben free and infused with Tri-Oil Complex, composed of jojoba oil, peppermint oil and sesame seed oil