Grab your cauldrons and spells - this pendant is perfect for the Halloween season! Round-cut black Swarovski crystals accent this witch on her broomstick, crafted in rhodium and gold-plated sterling silver for a fun two-tone look. Piece measures 3/4 by 7/8 inches. Comes with a sterling silver 16 inch cable chain, plus a 2-inch extender for adjustable length, and features a spring ring clasp.