Witchcore Witchy Cute Bat Crystal Ball Kawaii Pastel Goth Tote Bag

Alt aesthetic kawaii bat with crystal ball in pastel colors with stars. Perfect for fans of Halloween, horror, spiritual, psychobilly, psychics, nu goth, soft grunge, spooky, manga, chibi, otaku, creepy cute and gothic. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.