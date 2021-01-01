Witches Wear Pink Halloween Breast Cancer Awareness Month Tote Bag

Witches Wear Pink In October Halloween design for breast cancer survivors, fighters and those that have been lost, to show support for you, mom, sister or Grandma. Spread the word with this Pink witch Halloween themed breast cancer awareness design for men and women. Breast cancer awareness month, pink ribbon. Wear pink. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.