with Apple Watch Band 44mm 42mm 40mm 38mm Enhanced Adjustable Leather Strap with Magnetic Closure System for iWatch Series 54321

POWERFUL NEODYMIUM MAGNETS keep your Apple Watch safe and secure on your wrist even while playing sports or in wet conditions. Works with any series of Apple Watch from the latest series 5 to the earliest series 1. FAST AND EASY put on or take off your Apple Watch in seconds. No more fiddling around with buckles, clasps or loops our Apple Watch bands magnetic closure system is simply effortless. SLEEK AND STYLISH unique lines and a thin profile give this apple watch band a distinctive look that works for all occasions. Choose from many attractive colors or one of our two color combinations. With so many colors to choose from you wont have any trouble finding one to match your favourite outfit. COMFORTABLE MATERIAL soft and giving to the touch, you can wear this watch band all day and night in total comfort. Very easy to take care of, just wipe this strap down with a damp cloth to keep your Apple Watch band looking brand new. *