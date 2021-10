Soft TPU material, safe and non-toxic, adding no bulk and unnoticeable while on the watch. Easy access to all controls, buttons, sensors and Apple watch features, hollowed-out design, it doesn't affect the band installation or watch charging at all. Protects your watch from bumps and scratches. Designed for Apple Watch Series 4 2018 and 2019 apple watch series 5. If you have any problems whatsoever with your purchase, simply contact us and we will take care of it.