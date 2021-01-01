With GOD All Things Are Possible Tote Bag

This With GOD All Things Are Possible, Matthew 19:26 Christian Tee is a great gift for yourself, friends and family and other Christian Bible believers. Faith in GOD, worship, and Christ is inspirational and perfect for those who love Christianity With GOD All Things Are Possible, Matthew 19:26 Christian Men, Women, Youth 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.