with Microphone in Ear Headphones with Volume Control Builtin Mic Wired Earphones for Android Smartphone Tablet Laptop 35mm Audio Plug Devices Black

SUPER STEREO SOUND QUALITYThe premium in-ear headphones have been elaborate designed, rigorously tested and produced, built-in two speaker in the nozzie for maximum audio output and reduced sound loss, provide the perfect audio experience for every audio-loving customer MIC & CALL CONTROLLERwith microphone and volume control, compatible with Apple (iPhone/ iPod/ iPad), Android and Blackberry Audio and smartphone devices, allows you to adjust the volume of music and video according to your preferences, answer or hang up calls and pause or skip trackstracks PERFECT COMPATIBILITYThe ear buds with 3.5mm headphone plug compatible with iPhone 6/6s Plus/5s/SE, Galaxy, Android smartphone, tablet, laptop, computer, pc, MP3 players ect. Widely compatible earphones for watching video and listening to music SOFT FLEXIBLE DURABLECompared with ordinary earphone cable, its earphone cable has 5 times more flexibility and strong stretchability than other wires. You dont have to