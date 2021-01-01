with Wyze Cam Pan Wall Mount Weather Proof AntiSun Glare and UV Protection OutdoorIndoor Adjustable Bracket with Protective Skin Case for Wyze Cam.

Best Quality Guranteed. Exclusive Design This outdoor/ indoor wall mount with skin cover is specifically designed for wyze cam pan 1080p pan/tilt/zoom wi-fi indoor smart home camera. Weather Proof The protective cover is designed with protruding edge, keeps the camera from residues and dusts, anti-sun glare and UV protection, good for outdoor use. Adjustable Rotation The bracket is easily adjustable with 360-degree swivel and 90-degree tilt, allows you to adjust your camera to point anywhere you want with any angle. Compact and lightweight The skin cover is made of lightweight silicone material and the mount is made of high quality ABS plastic, protects your camera for all kinds of potential damage in any circumstance, provides durability and a long-lasting performance. Lifetime warrantyFeel free to contact us if there is any problem with the item, we will replace it for free. And please note that the