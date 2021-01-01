New Balance Classics WL515V3

Nothing looks fresher than a pair of sporty sneakers from New Balance Classics! This WL515V3 athletic shoe features a plush comfortable ride in a traditional silhouette. Leather and mesh or textile uppers in a sporty mid-top profile. Traditional lace-up closure. Foam-padded collar and tongue. Soft textile lining and a removable foam insole provide all-day comfort. TPU heel insert for extra support. ENCAPÂ® midsole for cushioning. Durable rubber outsole. Available in two color options. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 9 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.