Wilson WNBA Authentic Indoor/Outdoor Basketball 28.5”, Women's, Orange

FEATURES: Pure Feel Cover: Designed with an advanced material compound for an unmistakable pro-level feel 100% Composite Leather: Outfitted with laid-in channels for extra grip across the surface, which provides unparalleled control across indoor and outdoor courts Size: 28.5" BASKETBALL SIZING CHART: 29.5" (size 7) ball suitable for men and boys 12 and older 28.5” (size 6) ball suitable for women and girls 9 and older and boys ages 9-12 27.5” (size 5) ball suitable for ages 9 and under Note: The above ranges are not standard across all leagues. Be sure to check with your local league to ensure applicable sizing.