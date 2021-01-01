Yes4All Wobble Balance Board – Exercise Balance Stability Trainer for Physical Therapy (Silver)

GREAT FOR BALANCE TRAINING: The wobble balance board help you improve core strength, posture, enhances coordination, sense of balance and visual sense. Great to strengthen the targeted muscles, ligaments, tendons and jointsANTI-SLIP SURFACE, STURDY CONSTRUCTION: The stability balance board is made of heavy-duty plastic, high durability, can support up to 300lbs. This workout balance board with anti-skid textures on the surface provides a secure grip for absolute safety, 15.75” diameter large enough for both feet360 DEGREE ROTATION – 15 DEGREE TILT ANGLE: Allow dynamic movement of your legs and feet, great to perform side-to-side, front-to-back, stretch & circular drills. So, this wobble exercise board offer you various exercises for full body training, additional muscle exercises like lunges, squats, incline pushups, decline pushups, straight arm plank, calf raises and moreVERSATILE, COMPACT BALANCE BOARD: With the lightweight, portable design with handle, this core balance board can be used almost anywhere. It is very great for balance exercises, home gyms, gyms, sport performance enhancement, rehabilitation, balance board physical therapy, strength workouts or used at your standing desk