Delta McKenzie Wolf 3-D Archery Target

This 3-D wolf target by Delta McKenzie® provides a realistic and durable mode of practice with either bows or crossbows. It has an insert made of E-Z Flex foam that enables easier arrow removal and can be replaced on its own to promote longer target life. Whether in a backyard or as a part of a 3-D competition at an archery club, this 3-D wolf target is sure to provide a challenge. FEATURES: Pinnacle Series target Realistic body DuraFlex foam midsection E-Z Flex replaceable insert Universal scoring rings Use with broadheads, expandables and field tips Bow Speed: 300-350 Shoulder Height: 31” Length: 45” Model: 21580