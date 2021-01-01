Kilian Woman In Gold Eau de Parfum

THE INSPIRATION A perfume as complex and dazzling as the woman who wears it. 1.7 oz. Made in France. FRAGRANCE STORY The notes conjure, in scent, the delicate gold leafing and play between light and shadow, for which the painting is celebrated. Perfumer Calice Becker was inspired by the fascinating contrast between the paintings facets, which she describes as texturized and brilliant, rich and voluptuous. Its zesty luminosity is the fragrant expression of this brightness. The petal-y rose heart depicts all of the facets of the rose. Finally, vanilla absolutes unctuosity appears generously in the drydown, adorned by an exclusive patchouli molecule, the Akigalawood. OLFACTIVE FAMILY Narcotics - From rose to tuberose, from orange blossom to gardenia Kilian flowers are composed like a narcotic dependence. PERFUMER Calice Becker NOTES Bergamot Rose Tonka bean. Fragrances - By Kilian > Kilian > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Kilian.