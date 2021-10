Effy 1/10 Ct. T.W Diamond And 8.33 Ct. T.W. London Blue Topaz Ring In 14K White Gold. Believed to promote a calming effect, 8.33 ct. t.w. London Blue Topaz Gemstones – the sister stone to lighter Blue Topaz - is a symbol of strength and love. This Pacifica Collection by Effy Jewelry features a mesmerizing shade of blue and is complemented impeccably by 1/10 ct. t.w Diamond accents, set in 14K White Gold.