Diamour 1/3 Ct. T.W. Round Diamond Pear Shaped Cluster Drop Pendant In 10K White Gold. Fashioned in 10K white gold, this elegant cluster pear shaped pendant features 1/3 ct. of shimmering round diamonds. Additional round diamonds frame the pear shape, and also line the bale. The style suspends from an 18.0-inch box chain and secures with a spring-ring clasp.