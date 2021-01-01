Dr. Motion Women's 2pk Tie-Dye Mild Compression Ankle Socks - Pink 4-10

The Dr. Motion Mild Compression Ankle Socks are perfect for your active lifestyle. The two-pack sock set features breathable mesh with quick- drying yarn construction, along with targeted compression zones to improve circulation — helping to relieve achy feet. Each sock comes with seamless toe, cushioned heel and toe, comfort heel tab, and arch support to help you move through your day in cozy, supportive comfort. These pink tie dye ankle socks are perfect for adding a little color to your wardrobe and are very trendy. Color: Cashmere Rose. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Tie Dye Design. Material: Polyester.