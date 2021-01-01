Goodness & Grace Women 6 Piece Makeup Brush Set

Goodness & Grace 6 Piece Makeup Brush Set. What it is: This set of six makeup brushes from goodness & grace is simply eye-popping with its bold and vibrant shade of pink. The brush handles are sleek and tapered while the brush heads are made from two-tone synthetic brush hairs. What it does: This set has all the essential brushes needed for complexion and eyeshadow makeup application. How to use: Slanted Blush Brush - This brush features a slanted brush head for a more precise blush or bronzer application. Foundation Brush - Use this brush for all-over foundation application, building from sheer to full coverage. Eyeshadow Blending Brush - Use this multi-purpose eyeshadow brush to apply color into the crease and buff out harsh lines. Allover Shadow Brush - This shadow brush pairs perfectly with powder shadows to use for all-over application of base shades. Can also be used to apply a second shadow to just the lid area for a more defined eye look. Double Small Detail Brush - Use this brush to apply color to the lash line to create a smoldering smoky eye look. Can also be used to apply a lighter color eyeshadow or highlighter to the corner area of the eye near your nose. Double Ended Angled Brow Brush & Spoolie -The angled brush end is designed for both brows and eyes! Use it to create short brush strokes filling in for a natural brow or build to a bolder brow. The thin, angled bristles also help you create the perfect line when using eyeliner. Use the spoolie end to help distribute brow products across the brow for a more natural look.