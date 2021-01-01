Origins Women A Perfect World™ Antioxidant Cleanser With White Tea

Origins A Perfect World™ Antioxidant Cleanser With White Tea. What it is: A gentle foaming face wash with antioxidant-rich White Tea that deeply cleanses & helps preserve skin's youth. What it does: Made with cleansing Coconut & Oat Amino Acid, it reaches deep to help detoxify & free skin of harmful, free radical-releasing impurities before they cause oxidation, deterioration & dehydration. Leaves skin perfectly clean, smooth & refreshed. Dermatologist & Ophthalmologist Tested. Formulated without: parabens, phthalates, sodium lauryl sulfate, propylene glycol, mineral oil, DEA, petrolatum, paraffin, polyethylene beads, formaldehyde & animal ingredients* *except cruelty-free honey & beeswax Key Ingredient: SILVER TIP WHITE TEA Known in China as the ""Elixir of Immortality"", Silver Tip White Tea is a potent antioxidant that helps protect skin from damaging free radicals. So skin stays looking youthful, longer. How to use: Squeeze a small amount into palms. Activate with a splash of warm water to create a lush lather. Massage over skin. Rinse thoroughly. Follow with your favorite toner/treatment lotion, serum & moisturizer. Ingredients: Water\Aqua\Eau; Rosa Damascena (Rose) Flower Water , Sodium Laureth Sulfate , Glycerin , Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate , Glycol Distearate , Acrylates Copolymer , Cocamide Mea , Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil*, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Oil*, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil*, Cinnamomum Camphora (Camphor) Bark Oil*, Mentha Viridis (Spearmint) Leaf Oil*, Vetiveria Zizanoides Root Oil*, Plumeria Alba Flower Extract, Magnolia Acuminata Flower Extract, Iris Pallida Root Extract, Rosa Damascena Extract, Linalool, Limonene , Camellia Sinensis (White Tea) Leaf Extract , Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice , Polysorbate 20 , Laureth-2 , Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate , Sodium Lauroyl Oat Amino Acids , Sodium Sulfate , Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Sodium Cocoate , Sodium Chloride , Sodium Hydroxide , Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate , Citric Acid , Edta , Disodium Edta , Trisodium Hedta , Methylchloroisothiazolinone , Methylisothiazolinone , Sorbic Acid , Potassium Sorbate , Phenoxyethanol , Chlorphenesin * Essential Oil Please be aware that ingredient lists may change or vary from time to time. Please refer to the ingredient list on the product package you receive for the most up to date list of ingredients.