Democracy’s signature “Ab”solution jean uses innovative construction that incorporates smooth, super-stretch denim, slimming panels to mold and hold, a hidden inner elastic waistband for a no gap waist, mesh panels for tummy control, signature curved back yoke, and strategically placed pockets which give her a “booty lift.” The Classic Itty Bitty Boot made with soft, premium fabrics Also availabe in short and long inseams as well as in Petite and Plus sizing