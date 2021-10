Army Green Ombre Mesh-Detail High-Waist Leggings - Women. Breathable mesh details make these leggings a breezy pick for trips to the gym or the grocery store, and the flattering high waist helps you look as good as you feel. Size S: 26.13'' inseamModel (wearing size S): 5' 9'' tall; 33'' chest; 24.4'' waist; 35'' hipsKnit56% nylon / 36% polyester / 8% spandexHand washImported