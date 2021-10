Midnight Blue Pocket High-Waist Fiona 22'' Capri Leggings - Women. Ensure your athletic ensembles can keep up with your workouts when you don these stretchy, lightweight leggings featuring a high-waist construction and slim pockets for your on-the-go essentials. Size note: This item runs large. Ordering one size up is recommended.Size S: 22'' inseam90% polyester / 10% spandexMachine washImported