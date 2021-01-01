Estée Lauder Women Advanced Night Repair Eye Synchronized Recovery Complex Ii Gel

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Synchronized Recovery Complex Ii Gel. Re-ignite the youthful light of your eyes. This breakthrough eye treatment maximizes the power of night to re-ignite the vital, youthful light that can fade due to fatigue, pollution and age. Now, advanced with our exclusive ChronoluxCBZ Technology, it helps significantly inhibit the appearance of visible damage: fine lines, crow's feet, dark circles, puffiness, dryness and uneven texture. Rich, silky, gel creme leaves the entire eye area looking more youthful, vibrant and brighter.