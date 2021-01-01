Women's Royal Robbins All Season Merino Turtleneck

Whether you are meandering down a snowy trail or a wet city street, the Royal Robbins All Season Merino Turtleneck will be an ultimate base layer for your cold-weather travels. Crafted from a blend of Merino wool and cotton, this quick-drying turtleneck provides moisture-wicking comfort and eliminates odor, so you stay fresh and dry throughout the day. Features and Benefits Eco-friendly Moisture-wicking Quick drying Antimicrobial Odor control Single layer ribbed neck Novelty high contrast lower sleeve Side hem slits Machine washable 55% Merino wool, 45% cotton