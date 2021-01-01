Women's Animal Print Crewneck Pullover Sweater - Rachel Comey x Target Cream S, Ivory

For a modern take on everyday knitwear, add the Animal Print Crewneck Pullover Sweater from Rachel Comey x Target to your wardrobe. This long-sleeve pullover features a classic crew neckline with ribbed detailing, matched in style by ribbed cuffs for a neat and polished look. It's fashioned with an allover abstract animal print in cream, black and yellow that'll pair well with a range of bottoms, from dark skinny jeans to khaki trousers to a brown midi skirt. The soft knit fabric lends a comfortable fit for a sweater that's sure to get tons of wear. With a modern take on femininity, Rachel Comey brings her understated, everyday glamour to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. At once both urban and elegant, her thoughtful designs are universally loved for their sculptural silhouettes and playful details. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: 868Tiger Print. Material: Cotton.