Champion Women's Athletics Cropped Colorblock Tee, Smiley Face Graphics White/Poppy Orange S

MOOD: GET HAPPY WITH THIS COLORBLOCK CROPPED TEE From workouts to weekends, your sport style will be on point in this ultra soft, ring-spun cotton blend tee. Inspired by the 70's, Cropped Tee retro graphics channel the iconic smiley face and love pins for major good vibes. Femme ribbed crewneck, dropped shoulders and relaxed, boxy fit pairs perfectly with high-waisted tights and bike shorts. Part of our Champion Made initiative, eco-friendly tee is made with traceable U.S. grown cotton that requires 2 to 5 times less water.