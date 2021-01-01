Champion Women's Athletics Powerblend Fleece Classic Crew, Ombre Logo Beloved Orchid S

FEEL-GOOD SWEATSHIRT WITH OMBRE VIBES On trend ombre logo adds a pop of color to your warm-up or when you want to reset. Always in season, the Classic Crew is exceptionally soft with less shrinkage and pilling and has a relaxed fit and raglan sleeves that leave you free to move. Part of our Champion Made initiative, Powerblend fleece is made with traceable U.S. grown cotton and requires 2-5 times less water. Even better, we use up to 10% recycled polyester fibers, which keeps recycled plastic bottles out of landfills.