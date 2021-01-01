Champion Women's Athletics The Authentic Sports Bra, Block Logo Seven Seas Blue S

COTTONY SOFT WITH COLLEGIATE VIBES We love this bra for its soft, brushed cotton feel, plus the sweat wicking performance of Double Dry technology. With two layers of cottony, brushed softness next to your skin, this Moderate Support bra with cut-out racerback and mesh inset at the neckline keeps you comfortable through all your sweaty pursuits. Retro block logo and stripe bottom band gives on point Champion style at the gym or layered under a jacket on the go. Team up with our Authentic tights for on-trend sport style.