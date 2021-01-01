Sofibella Women's Ball Girl Sleeveless Tennis Tank Top, Small, Multi

Fit and Design: Standard fit tennis sleeveless tennis tank top Crafted with Sofibella®’s softest and most breathable fabrics Two-way stretch fabric effortlessly moves with you from the first serve Pilling-resistant Classic silhouette delivers a super comfortable fit Crewneck design provides a classic look and feel Symmetrical playful lines add to your style Technology: UPF 50 sun protection helps protect you from the sun’s harmful rays Quick-drying fabric helps you stay cool and dry out on the court Additional Details: Care: machine wash; do not use bleach; tumble dry low