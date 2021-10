Classically elegant shoulder-baring knit with a minimalist look. Off-the-shoulder Long sleeves Micro modal/spandex Machine wash Made in USA SIZE & FIT About 24.5 from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Selloff Women's - S/o W Collections > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Simon Miller. Color: Black. Size: S.