White & Blue Floral V-Neck Long-Sleeve Top - Women. Add a dynamic pop of color to your attire with this long-sleeve top boasting a dash of stretch and flattering v-neckline. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Size S: 25.2'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported