Camisa Women's Blouses Black - Black & White Gingham Side-Button Pocket Button-Up Top - Women & Plus

Black & White Gingham Side-Button Pocket Button-Up Top - Women & Plus. Update your casual look with a hint of polish by donning this button-up top showcasing a versatile color palette and classic gingham print. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Note: Due to the manner in which the fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Size S: 32'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 33.1''chest; 23.6'' waist; 36.2'' hipsWoven65% cotton / 35% polyesterMachine washImported