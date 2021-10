Navy & Purple Leaf & Geo Contrast Puff-Sleeve Surplice Top - Women. Speak to your inner bohemian when you rock this flowy top emblazoned in an allover leaf print. A geometric contrast and a flattering surplice neckline add extra pizzazz to this eye-catching number. Size S: 22.6'' long from high point of shoulder to hemWoven100% rayonMachine washImported