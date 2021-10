Pink & White Tie-Dye Cheetah Drop-Shoulder V-Neck Top - Women. Kick your casual collection up a notch when you don this v-neck top fashioned with long waffle-knit sleeves and a contrasting mixed print design.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Size S: 25.98 " long from high point of shoulder to hem100% polyesterMachine washImported